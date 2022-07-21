Potential setback for Chelsea as transfer target’s wage demands are too high

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a potential setback to their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, with Kalidou Koulibaly already joining from Napoli.

Kounde has been strongly linked with Chelsea as well, but it seems there might be yet another hurdle in an attempt to get this deal done.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the west London giants are unwilling to meet Kounde’s wage demands, with the player asking for as much as €12million a year from the club.

Chelsea have often shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market and look set to continue doing so with a strong start to the summer under new owner Todd Boehly.

Still, it makes sense that CFC don’t want to be seen as someone who will too easily pay over the odds for anyone, and risk upsetting their current wage structure.