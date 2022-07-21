Chelsea transfer target left out of club’s squad for latest pre-season fixture

Jules Kounde has been left out of the latest Sevilla squad for a pre-season trip to Portugal amid transfer rumours linking him increasingly strongly with Chelsea.

The France international’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer, with Chelsea appearing to be one of the main names in the running to sign him.

Still, there could be potential complications along the way as Estadio Deportivo have reported that the Blues are currently unwilling to meet Kounde’s wage demands of €12million a year.

One way or another, though, it looks like Sevilla plan to sell Kounde this week, with the 23-year-old left out of their latest squad, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Official. Jules Koundé has been left out of Sevilla’s squad for upcoming pre-season friendly in Portugal, as negotiations are still ongoing. ???? #transfers It was already decided internally, as Sevilla are in talks to sell Koundé this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it’s certainly hard to see Kounde staying at Sevilla.

A big move has looked on the horizon for this top young talent for some time now, and Chelsea seem ideal for him in the next stage of his career.

Thomas Tuchel’s side would also be a lot stronger with Kounde in it, following the blow of losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer.