Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is doing everything he can to prevent Armando Broja from leaving the club this summer.

The 20-year-old is a highly rated young talent who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Southampton last season, but he’s now looking for a permanent move instead of another loan.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, the Blues could sell Broja to West Ham for around £30million, but it seems a final decision has not come yet.

Broja wants to play regularly at this stage in his career, but Romano explains that the young Albania international is also aware that Tuchel is a big fan of his and is doing what he can to make sure he stays at Stamford Bridge.

“Broja is not interested in a loan deal. Chelsea would be open to a loan but the player no longer wants a loan after last year in Southampton, and before that in Vitesse,” Romano writes.

“This is why with West Ham the negotiation is for a £30m permanent deal. The player’s priority is to have guaranteed game time and to feel important in the club, but it is also true that Broja knows that Thomas Tuchel is doing everything to keep him.”

Chelsea fans will surely be concerned by this situation, as another loan would probably work out best from their point of view.

If Broja moves on permanently, there’s surely a big risk of history repeating itself and the youngster going on to enjoy a great career like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne did after leaving Chelsea without playing regularly earlier in their careers.