Chelsea transfer target planning to live in Romelu Lukaku’s house

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde reportedly has plans to live in Romelu Lukaku’s house if he completes a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The France international continues to be strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and a fresh report from Goal states that he is already planning where he’ll live upon the move to west London.

Lukaku presumably has a vacant property after leaving Chelsea for a loan back to Inter Milan this summer, and it would no doubt be useful for Chelsea if a new signing like Kounde could settle in quickly.

The talented 23-year-old looks a huge prospect and it will no doubt be a fine piece of business by the Blues if they can eventually get this deal done.

Chelsea recently brought in Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, but that was after their back line was already significantly weakened by the departures of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona.

Kounde seems ideal to come in alongside Koulibaly and give Thomas Tuchel a new-look defence to work with in 2022/23.