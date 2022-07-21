CEO admits 6’2′ star is closing in on Crystal Palace move

According to reports, the CEO of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, has confirmed that the £9m move of Chris Richards to Crystal Palace is going well and that things are now progressing.

Bayern’s Oliver Kahn confirms Chris Richards deal is now “in progress”. Negotiation already completed with Crystal Palace on permanent deal, medical in place. ??? #CPFC Richards has also agreed personal terms with Palace. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

The 22-year-old American international joined Bayern Munich on loan from FC Dallas in 2018 before the move was made permanent in January 2019.

Richards spent last season on loan with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, who made 34 appearances across all competitions.

The versatile defender can play in multiple positions, including centre-back and full-back, making him a key asset to any club.

Richards’s signature would make him Patrick Viera’s fourth signing of the summer following the signing of Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucoure.

However, whether the defender has been targeted as competition for centre-backs Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi or right-backs, Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne are uncertain.

Nevertheless, the young American will be a crucial asset to the south London side, who can hopefully help improve on last season’s 12th place Premier League finish.