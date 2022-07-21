Borussia Dortmund reportedly remain interested in Chelsea forward Timo Werner who could be available this summer.

Werner arrived at Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, after scoring bundles of goals for the German club.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for him since moving to the Premier League, and according to Si and Dan Talk Chelsea, Werner could be sold this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have previously shown an interest in bringing Werner back to Germany, and according to Si % Dan Talk Chelsea via their Substack, Dortmund are expected to come back in with another approach this summer.

Werner is reportedly open to leaving, which makes a lot of sense as he enjoyed some of his best football in Germany.

The Chelsea forward hasn’t adapted to the Premier League as expected, and with Raheem Sterling being brought in, Werner may struggle to find regular minutes at Stamford Bridge.

There’s undoubtedly a player in Werner, but some players just don’t suit certain styles. Werner was at his best when running in behind, but at Chelsea, a lot of opposition teams sit back and absorb pressure, leaving little space behind the defence.