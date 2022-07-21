Dutch forward rejects Manchester United in personal call with Erik ten Hag

RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey has reportedly phoned Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to reject the Manchester club’s proposal.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the striker turned down United’s proposal during a personal phone call with Ten Hag.

Manchester United had targeted the youngster to reinforce their front-line with the future of last season’s top goal-scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear.

Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at the Manchester club after they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and has since been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Brobbey spent the second half of last season on loan with Ajax after a disappointing spell with Red Bull Leipzig, whom he signed for as a free agent last season, following the expiration of his contract with Ajax.

Following the 20-year-old’s loan spell back at Ajax, Brobbey scored seven goals and assisted with one in 11 domestic appearances.

The talented youngster was developed by the Ajax youth academy and is well known to the new United manager, ten Hag.

Unfortunately, it seems the Red Devil manager will have to look elsewhere for a new goal scorer.

