Former Liverpool forward claims scouse accent contributed to failure at Anfield

Liverpool have been spoilt for choice up front in recent seasons, but there was a time when it wasn’t so. Between the era of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez in particular, Anfield missed a bona fide goalscorer. One of those who never quite made it was Andriy Voronin. He had a particular reason for never making his mark.

The Ukrainian forward was there at the same time as Torres, but when injuries started to hamper the Spaniard, Voronin was not able to take advantage. Arriving on a free transfer with a solid reputation in the Bundesliga, Voronin was there for three years between 2007 and 2010, but managed just 5 Premier League goals.

Recently the Daily Star recalled an interview Voronin had with Goal, in which he revealed that Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard were one of the reasons he struggled to adapt.

“Scouse. I understood almost nothing, my English wasn’t good anyway. When Carragher and Gerrard talked, I asked them to repeat it in English.”

“Liverpool didn’t suit me as a city overall, even though it has a lot of history to offer, such as the Beatles. My father is a big fan of the band.

“When I told him I had signed with Liverpool, he started crying. I also couldn’t cope with the weather and the rhythm of the games without a winter break. I was just travelling and playing, which was very exhausting.”

His highlighting of the English calendar being exhausting is an interesting point. Voronin’s spell at Liverpool was over a decade ago now, but things have only got more intense for players. With a midseason World Cup, Premier League players will be pushed more than ever before. Having played every possible game last season, no side will be quite as aware of the potential problems fatigue can cause as Liverpool.