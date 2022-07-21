Former Manchester United starlet signs for Wayne Rooney’s DC United

Wayne Rooney has a tough job on his hands at DC United, who sit bottom of their conference in Major League Soccer. The former Derby manager has turned to a talented former Manchester United academy player in his bid increase the quality at his disposal.

On Thursday evening, DC United announced that they had completed the signing of Ravel Morrison. Once earmarked for great things, Morrison has struggled to settle is now onto his 13th club at the age of 29.

Most recently Morrison was in the Championship with Derby, before being released in August of 2021. Since, Morrison has been without a team.

Although Morrison clearly isn’t a highly-coveted asset at this point, he will bring a known quantity for Rooney. DC United announced that his deal would be until the end of 2022, with an option to extend the deal for a further year. Confirmation is pending awaiting approval of his visa.