There will always be attempts from clubs to turn fans against players if they refuse to leave, but there’s nothing you can really do once a multi-year contract has been given out.

Barcelona have made some big moves this summer, but it will have a knock-on effect in terms of players needing to leave to bring the squad size down, but also when it comes to bringing in some funds to allow further moves.

One of the biggest stories this summer has been Frenkie de Jong’s potential transfer to Man United – it’s gone quiet in recent weeks as it appeared the Dutch star didn’t want to leave, but a report from Sport has indicated that there’s a new hope for United.

It essentially says that Xavi plans to sit down with both de Jong and Memphis Depay to inform them that it’s best if they leave the club this summer, and United are again mentioned as a likely destination for the midfielder.

At this stage it’s not clear if either player actually wants to go, but if the manager starts to put pressure on them to leave and if they feel unwelcome then perhaps they will be forced to reconsider their plans.

There’s no sign of a potential suitor for Memphis just now but he’s a quality forward who should attract interest, while it’s expected that the stories about de Jong coming to Old Trafford are likely to resurface over the next few days.