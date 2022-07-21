Jesse Lingard has completed his medical at newly promoted Premier League club Nottingham Forest after leaving Manchester United.

Lingard recently left Manchester United after his contract expired. The England international spent his whole career at his boyhood club, barring a few loan spells.

His most recent loan spell was with West Ham, where he proved he still has the ability to compete in the Premier League, despite struggling for minutes at Manchester United.

The London club were keen on signing him this summer, according to The Guardian, but the report now claims that Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal worth in the region of £200,000 a week.

The 29-year-old has completed his medical at the newly promoted club, and is expected to complete his move in the coming days.

Despite his undoubted talent, the wages Nottingham Forest are offering him seem excessive.

After recently coming up from the Championship, many of their players will be on significantly less than that, which could cause disruption in the dressing room.

However, if Lingard hits the ground running and helps Forest stay in the league, then all will be forgotten.