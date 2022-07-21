Medical booked: West Ham key target is joining Premier League rivals

West Ham United reportedly looks set to miss out on the free transfer of Jesse Lingard, who has a medical scheduled with Nottingham Forest.

The former Manchester United ace came to the end of his contract at Old Trafford this summer, and had been strongly tipped to return to West Ham after a successful loan spell there in the 2020/21 season.

Now, however, it seems that Lingard is heading for a move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest instead, according to the Daily Mirror.

They state that Lingard’s future now looks set to be resolved imminently, with West Ham missing out on the chance to work with the England international again.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Fabrizio Romano also revealed Lingard had offers from MLS clubs.

“Negotiations with Nottingham Forest are underway, Jesse Lingard is tempted by this possibility. Some MLS clubs have also approached him but his priority is the Premier League,” Romano explained.

“The salary figures are still unclear but the proposal is on the table, while West Ham are still in negotiations for Lingard but do not want to offer excessive net salary; they would only sign him on their own terms. As for Tottenham, there’s no interest, despite some reports.

“I believe the final decision is now very close.”