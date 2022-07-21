Leeds could miss out on £14m in Raphinha deal between Barcelona and Chelsea bids

Leeds United eventually accepted a deal with Barcelona for Raphinha after weeks of negotiation, but they did not disclose how much he was sold for. The Yorkshire club had initially accepted an offer from Chelsea, but the Brazilian winger held out for a move to Catalonia.

The fee was reportedly £49m, which could rise to £55m if targets are fulfilled. Chelsea had offered the full £55m up front, but given Raphinha’s stance, Leeds felt obliged to give in to Barcelona.

However Marca have disputed their figures with their latest reporting on the matter. The Spanish paper say that Raphinha’s fee is in fact €48m (£40.92m) in fixed fees and €12m (£10.23m) in variables. In addition those variables are said to be difficult to reach, with a large part of the extra money dependent on Barcelona winning the Champions League. Should the full amount of variables be met, it would take the deal to €60m (£51.15m).

If none of them are met, it could leave Leeds without just over £14m they had been hoping for from Chelsea. While it is likely that figure will be somewhere in the middle, Sporting Director Victor Orta will no doubt be frustrated that Leeds will take in a minimum of £3.85m less than they could have.