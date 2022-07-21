‘Sell him asap’ – Presenter blasts Leeds man and wants him gone

Presenter KageyVision has urged Leeds to sell Kiko Casilla this summer.

Casilla spent last season out on loan at Elche and surely has no future at Elland Road after some poor performances and also allegations of racism against him.

Kagey has made it clear he wants to see Casilla offloaded as soon as possible.

“Let’s take his [issue] – well, it’s not even off the field is it? It happened on the field – but let’s take that aside,” he said on the One Leeds Fan Channel.

“When you’ve got somebody where Liam Cooper’s nervous about getting clattered from behind each game, get him out of here, man.

“He’s been no good. He hasn’t been any good. You know, and we talk about the play off semi final. He’s a big reason why we lost that game.”