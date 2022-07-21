Ligue 1 striker confirms West Ham have made a bid for him

West Ham have been pursuing several forwards this summer and although Armando Broja and Gianluca Scamacca is are the headline names, the Hammers could be on the verge of a savvy pick up from Ligue 1.

South Korean international Hwang Ui-Jo seems likely to leave Girondins de Bordeaux this summer, with the French club suffering from extreme financial issues. As a result, the club have been relegated to the third tier, although they are appealing the decision.

Either way they will be forced to sell and Ui-Jo has already had a bid £4m bid from Nantes according to Hammers News. That bid was rejected and seemingly West Ham have made a higher £7m bid. Citing Girondins4Ever, the player himself confirmed that the London side had been in for him, although obviously did not reveal the fee.

“I’m waiting. Nothing has been decided yet. There will be more details to give you depending on the club’s financial situation, at Bordeaux. It’s true that offers have arrived from Nantes and from West Ham United too.”

The 29-year-old notched 11 goals and 2 assists across 32 appearances and would certainly provide a cut-price alternative to the likes of Broja and Scamacca. In a season which will push players to the limit due to the winter World Cup, depth will be more important than ever.