Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp has eyed up his fourth summer signing in the form of Sporting Lisbon’s 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, who have suggested that Liverpool have not finished their mission to strengthen the squad.

Liverpool have already added marquee signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, as well as attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and right-back Calvin Ramsey.

However, Jurgen Klopp will need to sure up the midfield in pursuit of more trophies ahead of next summer, with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all on the wrong side of 30.

On top of that, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are both out of contract next year, leaving the Reds midfield relatively thin.

Correio da Manha suggests the Brazilian midfielder will cost the Reds an initial fee of £38.5m, followed by a further £4.2m in add-ons.

The quality box-to-box midfielder would be a perfect fit for Klopp’s title-contending side, bringing speed, high energy and work rate.

Last season 23-year-old Nunes made 50 appearances across all competitions for Sporting, directly contributing to nine goals.