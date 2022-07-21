Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has missed out on the African Player of the Year award.

Salah had an unbelievable season with Liverpool, sharing the Premier League Top Goalscorer award and helping the Merseyside club reach three finals.

Salah played a huge part in guiding Liverpool to FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories, as well as taking Manchester City to the final day in the Premier League, and narrowly losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

However, Salah lost in the African Cup of Nations Final with Egypt, missing out on the trophy to Senegal.

Now, Salah has missed out on the African Player of the Year award, with former Liverpool teammate and Senegal forward Sadio Mane lifting the trophy, as seen below.

Mane pipped Salah to the trophy on International duty, and also had a magnificent season for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in the success of both club and country, and it’s difficult to argue against him winning the award.

Salah will be disappointed to miss out on the award, especially to a player who has just departed Liverpool.