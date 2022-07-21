Manchester United have been handed a significant boost after Ajax confirms the impending arrival of Francisco Conceicao from Porto, who has been targeted as Antony’s replacement.

According to MEN, Ajax have confirmed they are close to signing the Red Devil’s target’s successor, Conceicao, following technical manager Gerry Hamstra’s comments when talking about the 19-year-old’s impending arrival.

“On the one hand, you want to have immediately deployable players if you lose Champions League-worthy players,” Hamstra told Het Parool. “But at Ajax, we also continue to think about the long term. How fast that happens depends on several factors.

“I can imagine that that goes a little faster with a Portuguese or European than with a boy from South America. So, Conceicao is another example of bringing the successor, in this case Antony, into your selection.

“We now want to keep this group together. I assume that no one leaves this core anymore. Of course, you can never say never, I’ve learned that by now.”

The 20-time league winners have a busy summer ahead as they look to rebuild their squad following a dismal team performance last season.

United’s new boss Erik ten Hag, has already acquired the assistance of new signings Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez. However, they’re not ready yet, with depth still needed in several areas.

Antony has been a long-term target of the Red Devils following the indefinite suspension of winger Mason Greenwood who was the main outlet down the right side of United’s attack.

Without Greenwood, United’s right-wing looks inexperienced, with just four youngsters, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri, remaining.

Antony is well known to Ten Hag after managing the 22-year-old while at Ajax, though he won’t come cheap, with a price tag of around £69million, according to the Express, citing De Telegraaf.

The right-winger contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances for the Dutch club last season and would be a critical signing for the Premier League giants.