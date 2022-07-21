Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo using clever tactics in order to secure preferred transfer

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly using Atletico Madrid as an attempt to secure a return to his preferred destination – Real Madrid.

The Portugal international is keen on a return to the Bernabeu, and it seems rumours linking him with their rivals are an attempt to repeat last year’s trick that got him a move to Man Utd instead of Man City, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ronaldo spent the best years of his career at Real, winning four Champions League titles with the club, and leaving as their all-time leading goal-scorer with a sensational record of 450 goals in 438 appearances in all competitions.

Clearly, Ronaldo is no longer at his peak, but he still managed to score 24 goals for a very poor United team last season, so he may well benefit from linking up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric again.

Madrid took a while to recover from Ronaldo’s departure, but Benzema has stepped up a great deal, while youngster Vinicius is now also a force to be reckoned with.

It would be interesting to see if Los Blancos would consider re-signing Ronaldo at this stage of his career, with the forward set to turn 38 next season.