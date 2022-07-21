Manchester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal transfer target Alejandro Grimaldo.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko on his way to Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will be in the market for another left-back this summer.

Although primarily a midfielder, Zinchenko has spent most of his Manchester City career covering in defence, with Joao Cancelo the starting left-back.

One player they have now been offered is Benfica defender Grimaldo, according to i News.

However, they could face competition from Arsenal if they do decide to pursue the Spanish left-back, with A Bola reporting that the North London club have made a €7m offer.

Due to Kieran Tierney’s injury record, Grimaldo could stand an excellent chance of becoming a regular at Arsenal. It may seem, due to the talent of Cancelo, that game time would be limited at Manchester City, but the Portuguese defender is usually a right-back.

Cancelo has been sent over to left-back in recent years, with Benjamin Mendy suspended by the club.

If the Manchester club bring in Grimaldo, then this allows Cancelo to move to his favoured position.