Manchester City transfer target Marc Cucurella is reportedly disappointed with Brighton due to their hefty asking price.

Brighton are reportedly demanding £50m for Cucurella, with Manchester City only willing to pay £30m, according to ESPN.

Cucurella enjoyed an impressive season with Brighton, and after only joining last year, the Seagulls are well within their right to demand a hefty fee for the Spanish international.

However, Cucurella has reportedly asked Brighton to allow him to join Manchester City, and is disappointed with the fee they are demanding, as seen in the tweet below.

Marc Cucurella only wants Man City. He told Brighton staff weeks ago his intention to leave the club if Man City came with good offer, and he’s now disappointed because of the high price tag. ?? #MCFC Talks between clubs continue, all parties are in direct contact. pic.twitter.com/IMYVa66xsC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

Brighton won’t want the situation to turn ugly, if Cucurella continues to demand leaving the club. An opportunity to join Manchester City doesn’t come round a lot, so it’s understandable to hear he is keen to make the switch.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester City targeting Cucurella, as he will provide an attacking option on the left-hand side of defence.

This would allow Joao Cancelo to switch over to the right-hand side, providing more balance to Pep Guardiola’s team.

However, overpaying for Cucurella wouldn’t be smart, and they’ll be hoping Brighton give in to Cucurella’s demands to leave.