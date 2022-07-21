Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been spotted wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s training kit during pre-season.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Ronaldo this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that the Portuguese forward was becoming frustrated.

The 37-year-old is yet to link up with his Manchester United teammates during pre-season, and has been training on his own.

Now, his teammate and fellow countryman Dalot has been spotted wearing his training kit, despite wearing his usual number ’20’ kit during the early stages of pre-season, as seen over on SportsKeeda.

Other players have been spotted wearing their usual shirt numbers, including Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia, as seen in the tweet below.

If all players were wearing randomly assigned numbers, then Dalot wearing the number seven wouldn’t mean too much, but with Ronaldo yet to return to training, it adds fuel to the rumours he could be departing this summer.

There’s no doubt Manchester United would miss Ronaldo’s goals if he was to leave, and the club will be desperate to replace him quickly, with a lack of forward options currently in the squad.