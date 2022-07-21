Jorge Mendes informs clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo will make major sacrifice to escape Man United

The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly making it clear to clubs that his client will accept a pay cut of 30% to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Portugal international has been absent from Man Utd’s pre-season tour, and it’s not clear if we’ll be seeing him play for the club again.

Ronaldo only returned to Old Trafford less than a year ago, arriving for a second spell after leaving Juventus late on in the summer.

It seems this second stint could be a short one, however, with Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports providing an update on the 37-year-old’s situation in the Twitter thread below…

Atleti sources reiterate that the club are simply not in a financial position to move. Atleti have termed signing Ronaldo “problematic”. A Real return is also not an option. There is no appetite for it on Real’s side. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 21, 2022

Jacobs says that Jorge Mendes is informing clubs that Ronaldo will take a big pay cut to get a transfer away from Old Trafford, but it seems that a return to Real Madrid is not on the cards.

Ronaldo was also offered to Barcelona, while Atletico Madrid looks like a possibility for the veteran forward.

Despite his age, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for a struggling United side last season, so could surely still do a job for many top teams in Europe.