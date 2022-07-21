Newcastle have been offered the chance to bring Barcelona forward Memphis Depay back to the Premier League.

Depay has reportedly been told by Barcelona that he must leave the club this summer, as the Spanish giants look to resolve their financial issues, according to SPORT.

There’s no doubt in an ideal world, Barcelona would be looking to keep hold of some of their star players, but the reality is they must balance the books.

Now, according to 90min, Barcelona forward Depay has been offered to Newcastle. After the signing of Chris Wood turned out to be a disappointment, recruiting a new attacker could be in Eddie Howe’s plans.

Depay’s versatility would make him a useful option for Newcastle as he’s comfortable playing all across the front three.

Due to Newcastle’s financial prowess, clubs are looking to take advantage by demanding ludicrous fees for some of their players. If they choose to pursue Depay, Barcelona won’t be in a position to demand a hefty transfer fee, so they may be able to secure themselves a bargain.

Depay has already spent some time in the Premier League with Manchester United. However, his spell in England wasn’t so successful, and it didn’t last too long at the Manchester club.