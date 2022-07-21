Newcastle offered the chance to bring Barcelona star back to the Premier League

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle have been offered the chance to bring Barcelona forward Memphis Depay back to the Premier League.

Depay has reportedly been told by Barcelona that he must leave the club this summer, as the Spanish giants look to resolve their financial issues, according to SPORT.

There’s no doubt in an ideal world, Barcelona would be looking to keep hold of some of their star players, but the reality is they must balance the books.

Memphis Depay in action for Barcelona.
More Stories / Latest News
Aaron Ramsey set to become a free agent as termination talks advance
Fresh hope for Manchester United as Xavi to tell two Barcelona stars to leave this summer
Aston Villa make approach for midfielder who recently held talks with Manchester United

Now, according to 90min, Barcelona forward Depay has been offered to Newcastle. After the signing of Chris Wood turned out to be a disappointment, recruiting a new attacker could be in Eddie Howe’s plans.

Depay’s versatility would make him a useful option for Newcastle as he’s comfortable playing all across the front three.

Due to Newcastle’s financial prowess, clubs are looking to take advantage by demanding ludicrous fees for some of their players. If they choose to pursue Depay, Barcelona won’t be in a position to demand a hefty transfer fee, so they may be able to secure themselves a bargain.

Depay has already spent some time in the Premier League with Manchester United. However, his spell in England wasn’t so successful, and it didn’t last too long at the Manchester club.

More Stories Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.