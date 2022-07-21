Despite their best efforts, Newcastle United are still without a marquee signing in attack this summer. French target Hugo Ekitike ended up at Paris Saint-Germain, while links to Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak And Chelsea’ Armando Broja have also surfaced. Yet a surprise Arsenal player is the latest name to be revealed as part of Eddie Howe’s shortlist.

Wide forward Nicolas Pepe has never quite delivered on what was promised by his £72m fee since signing from Lille. Arriving in 2019, Pepe still has 27 goals and 21 assists in his 112 Arsenal appearances, but by no means has he developed into the star they were hoping for.

As Arsenal consider further moves in the transfer market, they are willing to listen to offers for Pepe. Now HITC, who cited Give Me Sport as the original source, say that Pepe could be an option for Newcastle.

Depending on how much Arsenal are asking for, the 27-year-old Ivorian could be good market opportunity for the Magpies. However it is also true that he plays in a different position to their other targets and may not be the number requirement for Howe, given his clear preference for recruiting a natural centre-forward.

Image via James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images