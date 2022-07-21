Newcastle made official €33m bid to sign Portuguese star

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have already launched a failed bid for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The Magpies have strengthened their defence with the exciting signing of Sven Botman this summer, but it looks like their new owners are serious about further signings to boost Eddie Howe’s squad.

According to the print edition of Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, Newcastle made an official bid of around €33million for Inacio, but saw it turned down by Sporting.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope their club can try again for the talented 20-year-old, who has shone for Sporting and for the Portuguese Under-21 side.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star targeted for loan transfer to replace top Man City target
Chelsea handed significant transfer boost as Barcelona show signs of giving up on deal
Medical booked: West Ham key target is joining Premier League rivals

Inacio looks a big prospect for the future and could be key to helping get this ambitious project at St James’ Park off the ground.

The report adds that Newcastle could face competition for Inacio from more established big names like Manchester United and Barcelona in the near future.

If NUFC want to get this deal done, it looks like it will require paying his €45m release clause, according to the report.

More Stories Eddie Howe Goncalo Inacio

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. We’ve got a limited budget. We don’t need defenders we need strikers. Where do these stories come from? Don’t believe this for one second, we’ve got more important places to spend 33 million on.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.