Newcastle United have already launched a failed bid for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The Magpies have strengthened their defence with the exciting signing of Sven Botman this summer, but it looks like their new owners are serious about further signings to boost Eddie Howe’s squad.

According to the print edition of Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, Newcastle made an official bid of around €33million for Inacio, but saw it turned down by Sporting.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope their club can try again for the talented 20-year-old, who has shone for Sporting and for the Portuguese Under-21 side.

Inacio looks a big prospect for the future and could be key to helping get this ambitious project at St James’ Park off the ground.

The report adds that Newcastle could face competition for Inacio from more established big names like Manchester United and Barcelona in the near future.

If NUFC want to get this deal done, it looks like it will require paying his €45m release clause, according to the report.