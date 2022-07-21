Newcastle are now set to save millions thanks to Dan Ashworth masterstroke

Newcastle United reportedly look set to offload forgotten man Dwight Gayle at long last.

Stoke City are expected to complete a deal for Gayle, with Magpies fans likely to see this as a huge success by sporting director Dan Ashworth.

It won’t have been easy to find suitors for Gayle after his total lack of impact for some time now, but it looks like Newcastle will at last get his wages off their wage bill.

Gayle had been sent to train with the Under-21s by manager Eddie Howe, so the club will surely be relieved to offload him at last.

Reports claim Newcastle have been ready to cancel Gayle’s contract and allow him to join Stoke on a free.

Despite his status at the club, Gayle had still been pocketing a whopping £40,000 a week at St James’ Park.