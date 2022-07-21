Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was keen on signing RB Leipzig star Nordi Mukiele for the Red Devils.

The club’s interest has now cooled, however, with the 24-year-old defender agreeing personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain as a transfer there looks more likely instead.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, with Man Utd’s interest in Mukiele seemingly cooling since Rangnick left Old Trafford.

“Mukiele was one of the names on Ralf Rangnick’s list for the Red Devils, though there have been no fresh contacts in recent weeks,” Romano explained.

“Paris Saint-Germain are exploring this possibility and are in negotiations with RB Leipzig, while Mukiele has an agreement with PSG on personal terms.”

Mukiele looks a superb talent who could fit in well at PSG, while United have instead strengthened their defence with deals for Lisandro Martinez and Tyrrell Malacia.

Romano also suggests in his column that United won’t be in the market for a new right-back unless Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves.