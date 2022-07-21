Manchester United were offered the signing of Paulo Dybala this summer, but they decided he wasn’t one of their priorities.

The Argentina international became a free agent after coming to the end of his contract with Juventus, and he’s since ended up joining Roma, with the deal announced yesterday.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dybala was offered to Man Utd this summer, but they decided against pursuing a deal, while he also had no other offers from Premier League clubs.

This is slightly surprising considering Dybala is such a big name and was available for free, but if it’s any consolation for United and other clubs, the 28-year-old could be available for a bargain release clause in the future.

Discussing the details of Dybala’s situation, Romano wrote: “Despite the speculation, no Premier League club made any concrete offers; Dybala had been offered to Man United by his agents, but the club had other priorities.

“His Roma deal includes a release clause, which will be valid for around €20m, but Roma would have the possibility to relaunch and “block” it under certain conditions.”

It will be interesting to see if Dybala can revive his career at the Stadio Olimpico and if that leads to Premier League interest again in the future.

United fans won’t be too pleased if he does have a strong season, though, as they could surely have done with bringing in an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this summer.