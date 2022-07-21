PSG are reportedly open to allowing Brazilian star Neymar to leave the club this summer.

Neymar is part of one of the most deadly trios in world football at PSG, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The French champions won the league at a canter last season – unsurprising with the aforementioned talent they have in their forward line.

However, PSG are without Champions League success, after spending significant amounts of money, so changes could be happening in Paris this summer.

One major change could now be the sale of Brazilian winger Neymar. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, PSG will allow Neymar to leave this summer if they are able to find a buyer for him.

The last part of that sentence is undoubtedly the most difficult task PSG will face, finding someone to buy the 30-year-old.

There’s no doubting his talent, but due to his ages and astronomical wages, not many clubs are going to be able to justify buying the former Barcelona man.

Seeing Neymar ply his trade in the Premier League would be an exciting prospect, so it will be interesting to see if an English club makes a move this summer.