Tottenham looking to move on three more players during transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur have been more than active during the transfer window, bringing in no fewer than six signings after just over a third of the window. As Daniel Levy tries to arm Antonio Conte with a team capable of holding its own against anyone, Spurs look well-prepared to qualify for Champions League football again. Yet there is still some work to be carried out in the market.

Levy’s attention must now turn to the exit door, as Tottenham try to offload those on the fringes of Conte’s squad. According to Football London, there are three senior names that are up for sale. England international Harry Winks came through the ranks at Tottenham but has found him elf on the outside looking in of late. A move to another Premier League side seems most likely for Winks.

Meanwhile fellow midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also appears to be on his way out. The Argentine arrived from Real Betis for over £43m including his initial loan fee, but was sent to Villarreal during the second half of last season. The Yellow Submarine are keen to have him back, but are waiting on sales of their own before they can move for Lo Celso.

The third name on the list is another expensive mistake in Tanguy Ndombele. The French midfielder arrived for sizable £54m from Lyon and as such it will be hard to find a permanent destination that offsets his cost.

There seems a good chance Ndombele will end up on loan if Conte is adamant that he has no place in the Spurs squad as a result.

 

