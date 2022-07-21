Tottenham receive boost in pursuit of Italian star

Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo returned to the Roma side last season after missing a whole year of football due to a devastating knee injury. The Italian international made an impact upon his return to the squad, scoring six goals in Roma’s Europa Conference League campaign.

The 23-year-old has now been attracting interest from both Juventus and Tottenham, according to 90min, but the latter have now received a boost in their pursuit.

The report claims that Juventus have failed to agree terms with Roma to sign Zaniolo, giving Tottenham a free run to attempt to sign the attacking midfielder.

Tottenham have had an impressive start to the transfer window, bringing in no fewer than six players so far. Despite having an excellent season, Conte will be demanding more and want to push for the Premier League title.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Spurs undoubtedly needed a bigger squad to allow for rotation. Last season, Antonio Conte had a smaller squad and was unable to rotate as much, but with the hectic schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League, depth will be important.