(Photo) New Arsenal signing spotted watching Gunners’ friendly win alongside Edu

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal may not be 100% official yet, but it may as well be at this point.

The Ukraine international has been spotted alongside Gunners chief Edu watching the club’s friendly win over Orlando City, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Romano says Zinchenko has already signed his Arsenal contract, and this image is essentially an announcement.

Still, one imagines the club’s official site and social media accounts will have something more for the fans soon.

Zinchenko was a key player for Manchester City and looks a smart signing by Arsenal to strengthen their options at left-back and midfield.

