Video: Darwin Nunez all FOUR goals for Liverpool tonight

Darwin Nunez opened his Liverpool account by hitting a 20-minute hat-trick against RB Leipzig in pre-season.

Nunez scored his first goal for Liverpool from the penalty spot, after Luis Diaz was brought down in the box.

Not long later, he doubled his goal tally, firing past the goalkeeper after being played through by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nunez completed his hattrick, pouncing in the box to poke home, sealing his third goal in 20 minutes.

Pictures below from Liverpool.

Some opposition fans were doubting Nunez after failing to score in his first few games, but he’s answered his critics in style.

