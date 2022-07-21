Jesse Lingard has officially announced his new club after leaving Manchester United.

Lingard recently left Manchester United after spending his whole career at his boyhood club.

The England international was available on a free transfer, and he’s announced his new club via his Twitter below.

Interestingly, Lingard announced the transfer before Nottingham Forest had the opportunity to do so themselves.

Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal, as confirmed by reliable journalist David Ornstein.