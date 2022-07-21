Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised William Saliba and discussed the centre-back’s future with the north London club, insisting they have a plan for him.

When asked if there were plans to extend Saliba’s current deal, Arteta replied:

“We always have a plan.”

“When we have to execute it, that’s a different story, football is a really funny game, but we are really happy to have him.”

“You can see the way he has adapted, the way he’s matured, he’s playing well, and we’re delighted to have him.”

The 21-year-old centre-back signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from the French side Saint-Etienne for £27m (Transfermarkt), but questions have been raised over the youngster’s future after failing to make a single league appearance before being shipped out on loan to Marseille.

While out on loan to the French side last season, Saliba made 52 appearances in all competitions, subsequently helping Marseille with their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

After proving himself in France last season, it’s clear that the 21-year-old is ready to make his mark in the Premier League.