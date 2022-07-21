Tyson Fury has announced that he will sponsor his local club Morecambe ahead of the new season.

Fury has had an unbelievable boxing career, undoubtedly earning an obscene amount of money in the process.

He’s now chosen to spend some of his fortunes sponsoring his local club Morecambe, as seen in the video below.

Deciding to spend some of his money helping his local club is a credit to Fury. Lower league clubs often struggle, so choosing to sponsor a smaller club rather than a side in the Premier League is commendable.