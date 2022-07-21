West Ham have begun talks with Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, but could face competition from Liverpool.

Lozano has spent three seasons at Napoli, scoring 26 goals in the process. The Mexican winger has been attracting interest from around Europe, including West Ham and Liverpool.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool have been monitoring Lozano ahead of a potential summer move.

Now, according to Tutto Mercato (via Inside Futbol), West Ham have entered the race, with Lozano reportedly valued at around €20m.

Napoli are reportedly open to selling Lozano this summer, but only if the right offer arrives.

Lozano is capable of operating off the left and right-hand side of midfield, making him a useful, versatile option for both Liverpool and West Ham.

The chances of breaking into the Liverpool starting eleven seem slim due to their wealth of talent, which could mean West Ham are a more attractive option.

However, some players will be solely focused on winning trophies, and with Liverpool reaching three finals last season and battling for the Premier League until the final day, there’s no doubt he has a greater chance of lifting silverware if he joins the Merseyside club.