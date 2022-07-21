West Ham United have reportedly been left frustrated by Chelsea, who are perceived as dragging their feet over a decision on Armando Broja.

The Albania international’s future at Stamford Bridge looks in doubt at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano providing exclusive information on his future in his column on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The latest from the Times is that West Ham are growing frustrated by Chelsea’s dithering on this deal, with the report stating the Blues have been delaying things due to not being able to decide whether or not to sell the player.

Broja looks like he’d be a fine signing for the Hammers, but it’s also understandable that Chelsea might have concerns over sanctioning a permanent deal.

CFC have notably lost young players like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the past, who went on to become star players for their rivals.

Broja looks like he could have similar potential, with Romano noting that Thomas Tuchel rates the player very highly.

The Times also link West Ham with Jesse Lingard, though that’s another potentially complicated deal as Nottingham Forest seem to be offering the former Manchester United man more money.