Exclusive: West Ham still in talks over Jesse Lingard transfer, decision very close

West Ham United are still in talks over a transfer move for former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

However, the Hammers face competition from Nottingham Forest for the free agent, with David Moyes and co. unwilling to do a deal for Lingard unless it’s on their terms, according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column via Substack.

Romano adds that Tottenham have not been in the running to sign Lingard, who also has offers from MLS clubs, though the Premier League remains his priority.

A decision now looks to be very close, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up.

“Negotiations with Nottingham Forest are underway, Jesse Lingard is tempted by this possibility. Some MLS clubs have also approached him but his priority is the Premier League,” Romano explained.

“The salary figures are still unclear but the proposal is on the table, while West Ham are still in negotiations for Lingard but do not want to offer excessive net salary; they would only sign him on their own terms. As for Tottenham, there’s no interest, despite some reports.

“I believe the final decision is now very close.”

Lingard had a superb loan spell at West Ham the season before last, and his return would surely be popular with the London Stadium crowd.