Revealed: Why Manchester United cooled transfer interest in Jurrien Timber

Manchester United cooled their interest in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as they focused on signing Lisandro Martinez instead.

The Red Devils were linked with Timber for some time, and Fabrizio Romano has explained precisely how the situation developed in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack.

Timber did not push for a move away from Ajax even though he had some interest in joining Man Utd, and it seems that when a deal couldn’t be agreed, Erik ten Hag moved on to another of his former players in Martinez.

The Argentina international was another key defensive player for Ten Hag during his time in charge of the Amsterdam giants, and he looks a promising addition to the squad at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United have always had Jurrien Timber on the list – Erik ten Hag is a big fan, but after signing Lisandro Martinez there will be no more negotiations for Timber with Man United or any other club,” Romano explained.

“The player was keen on a move to Man United, but he never forced the situation with Ajax out of respect. He left everything to the two clubs that could not find an agreement.”

United have also brought in Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia so far this summer, but one imagines further signings would be useful for the club.

MUFC only finished sixth in the Premier League last season and failed to win a trophy, with Ten Hag facing a huge challenge as he prepares for his first season in English football.