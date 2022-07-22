Brighton make ambitious move for former Arsenal target

Brighton and Hove Albion are in talks over an ambitious move for Austria midfielder Florian Grillitsch.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Hoffenheim ended this summer and has been chased by a number of European clubs reports the Daily Telegraph’s, Mike McGrath. The versatile midfielder could be a perfect fit for Graham Potter’s squad, considering Grillitsch can play both as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back, so it would be beneficial for the Seagulls to try to wrap this one up quickly.

Grillitsch spent the last five years with Hoffenheim, joining them from Werder Bremen in 2017. The Austrian went on to make 150 appearances for the German side, whilst also playing 33 matches for the national team over the course of that time.

Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in signing Grillitsch as a free agent this summer, alongside AC Milan reported Todofichajes a few months ago, but nothing ever came of that interest; as the Gunners continue to search for a new midfielder over the remainder of the transfer window.

At Brighton, the Austrian is likely to fill the gap left by midfielder Yves Bissouma, who departed the Seagulls in order to join Tottenham this summer, whilst also providing cover for Potter’s defence after Dan Burn left back in January.