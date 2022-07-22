Lampard wants Premier League star to help fend off relegation battle next season

It has been a quiet transfer window for Everton so far but yet there is still a lot of noise around the club.

The Toffees have completed only one signing so far this summer, acquiring the free transfer of defender James Tarkowski, whilst also selling the hugely influential Richarlison for an initial £50m to Tottenham to help improve last year’s accounts states the Guardian.

Everton have lost both of their pre-season games to Arsenal and Minnesota, scoring zero goals and conceding six, and Frank Lampard has already warned that the Merseyside club face another relegation battle without signings and internal improvement.

One signing that is being explored is that of Wolves’ Leander Dendoncker. Everton want to sign an extra midfielder and the player is appreciated by both the board and manager. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees are ready to explore this move in the next weeks, as the club looks to bring in some new faces to fend off another relegation battle next season.

Dendoncker has a contract with Wolves until 2023, which also has the option for a further season. The Belgian has been with the club for four years and has accumulated 120 appearances in the Premier League ever since.