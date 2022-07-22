Leeds United have rejected a bid from Newcastle United for winger Jack Harrison.

It was reported this week by Football Insider that Newcastle United had followed up their initial interest in the Leeds star by submitting a bid of around £18m for the 25-year-old, but the Yorkshire club have now responded by rejecting that offer and will now hold out for a higher fee states Football Insider.

According to LeedsLive, the Magpies are willing to match the valuation of Harrison this summer as manager Eddie Howe is a keen admirer of the Englishman and Newcastle believes that their Premier League rivals are open to selling the winger and that a deal can be done over the next few weeks.

Leeds have already sold star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to Barcelona and Man City already this summer and whether they can afford to let another key player go, remains to be seen. Jesse Marsch has recruited well in replacing those stars but with pre-season well underway, the American will want as settled a team as possible as the new campaign draws closer.

Harrison has two years left to run on his current Leeds deal that he signed last summer at Elland Road. The winger has been with the club since 2018 and has registered 22 goals and 28 assists in 161 appearances in total for the Whites.

It should be expected that Newcastle will return to Elland Road with a higher offer but it is not known whether Leeds can afford to accept that offer and let Harrison join another Premier League rival.