West Ham could land Watford duo if other targets fail to materialise

West Ham could move for Watford duo Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr in the next few weeks.

The Hammers have been monitoring Dennis all summer reports talkSPORT, but have now added his teammate Sarr to their extensive list of forward targets.

Watford’s new manager Rob Edwards is said to be hoping to keep Sarr and build the Hornet’s pursuit of a Premier League return around him. However, the Watford boss has been told by the club’s hierarchy that the Senegal international will be sold if a suitable offer comes in for him during the current transfer window.

Sarr has been at Watford since 2019 and has been linked to many clubs in the time since. A move to West Ham could be a great move for the 24-year-old as there is a position available for the taking on the Hammer’s left side.

As for Dennis, a move for the 24-year-old will depend on the outcome of West Ham’s bids for Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca states talkSPORT.

The Hammers made a bid of more than £34m for Scamacca yesterday, but the Serie A side value the Italian at around £42.6m reports Sky Sports. The report states that positive discussions are ongoing between the clubs as the London club looks to secure their man.

West Ham’s other target has been Broja. According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, the Blues could sell the striker to West Ham for around £30m, but it seems a final decision has not come yet.

Should both fail, a move for Watford’s Dennis may be on the cards, whilst a bid for Sarr could happen either way.