Ajax break silence on Man United’s chances of signing Antony

Ajax do not want to lose any more players this summer.

The Dutch champions have bid farewell to several first-team players already this summer and manager Alfred Schreuder does not want winger Antony to follow suit.

Antony, 22, has been heavily linked with a reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are understandably keen to target a new right-sided attacker. Mason Greenwood, who had been the club’s first-choice right winger, remains suspended indefinitely, Amad is still nowhere near becoming a regular starter and Facundo Pellistri, also very young and inexperienced, appears to be heading for consecutive loans (ESPN).

However, although an obvious admirer of the young Brazilian wide-attacker, ten Hag may have to look elsewhere.

“Afraid that Antony could leave? No, no,” Schreuder recently told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We have sold a certain amount of players and I am expecting nobody else to leave. We talk on a daily basis. It would be bad for us if we would lose another starting player.”

United have already poached Lisandro Martinez from the 36-time Eredivisie champions and with striker Sebastien Haller joining Borussia Dortmund and Ryan Gravenberch going to Bayern Munich, it is hard to imagine that even a selling club like Ajax would agree to part ways with another regular starter.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils will flex their financial muscles and make the Dutch side an offer they can’t refuse, or if they’ll admit defeat and move on to other targets.