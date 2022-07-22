Argument between Moyes and owners blamed for Hammers’ double transfer failure

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham have had a problematic summer transfer window.

The Hammers, led by Scottish manager David Moyes, have seen several transfer targets slip through their fingers, including midfielder and former loanee Jesse Lingard, who completed a shock move to Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Another player heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium has been Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

However, despite their strong interest, the talented former Bournemouth attacker, who was wanted by the club’s owners, will not be moving to the Hammers after Moyes pulled the plug on a potential deal in order to pursue Lingard.

MORE: Video: Fan footage captures Barcelona president admitting defeat in Kounde race

More Stories / Latest News
Gabby Agbonlahor urges Newcastle to make U-turn on Howe decision
Liverpool increase loans to 11 with talented 19-year-old set to join Blackburn
Former midfielder urges Newcastle to sign £76m forward this summer

Following the disappointment at missing out on both targets, Moyes and the Hammers’ board are believed to have had a row over the club’s transfer activity, or lack of it.

Although the Scottish tactician’s position is not under threat, fans will be worried that he could look to move on if not properly backed during the remainder of the summer market.

More Stories David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.