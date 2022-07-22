Argument between Moyes and owners blamed for Hammers’ double transfer failure

West Ham have had a problematic summer transfer window.

The Hammers, led by Scottish manager David Moyes, have seen several transfer targets slip through their fingers, including midfielder and former loanee Jesse Lingard, who completed a shock move to Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Here’s Jesse Lingard with his new Nottingham Forest shirt together with Miltiadis Marinakis. Here we go confirmed. ??? #NFFC One year deal signed, medical last night. pic.twitter.com/p0q4Rvu88n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

Another player heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium has been Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

However, despite their strong interest, the talented former Bournemouth attacker, who was wanted by the club’s owners, will not be moving to the Hammers after Moyes pulled the plug on a potential deal in order to pursue Lingard.

Following the disappointment at missing out on both targets, Moyes and the Hammers’ board are believed to have had a row over the club’s transfer activity, or lack of it.

Although the Scottish tactician’s position is not under threat, fans will be worried that he could look to move on if not properly backed during the remainder of the summer market.