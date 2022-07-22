Loans with an option to buy usually signal the end of a player’s career at the parent club, so if there’s no clause included then it does tend to mean they still have a future.

There’s no doubt that Nuno Tavares was a bit of a punt from Arsenal as he was yet to establish himself as a regular starter for Benfica before the move, while his first year with the Gunners was up and down to say the least.

His versatility and pace could be useful if he continues to develop, but Kieran Tierney is the undisputed starter at left-back and the Portuguese defender needs to go on loan to play regularly.

Atalanta could be the ideal destination as the Italians have a strong history of developing players and they play attractive, attacking football, while Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that a deal is close to take him to Italy, but it’s just going to be a loan without an option to buy at this stage.

The ideal situation for Arsenal will see Tavares improve to the point of being sold for a profit or even coming back to establish himself as a player in Mikel Arteta’s plans, but it looks like his temporary exit is only a matter of time away.