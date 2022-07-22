Arsenal star admired by Arteta expected to extend contract

Although he has yet to make his senior competitive debut, Arsenal are reportedly keen to extend defender William Saliba’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Freddie Paxton, who claims the young French centre-back has already held positive talks with the club while away on a pre-season tour of the United States.

It is my understanding that William Saliba has already agreed a new deal to extend his #AFC contract after positive talks before the US tour. Arsenal pleased with his development and see him as an important part of the future. No word on when an official announcement is expected. pic.twitter.com/EDVSxjTkSg — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) July 22, 2022

This report, should it prove to be accurate, will please the majority of fans.

Saliba, 21, is viewed as one of the club’s biggest prospects, and after spending last season out on loan with Marseille – an impressive spell that saw him emerge as one of Ligue 1’s most influential defenders, Mikel Arteta would be foolish to allow the young Frenchman to move on again.

Fans will be eager to see the 21-year-old make his full debut next season and although his contract isn’t set to expire until 2024, tying him down on new and improved terms will prove just how highly rated he is, not just among fans, but also the club’s recruitment team.