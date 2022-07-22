Arsenal star admired by Arteta expected to extend contract

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Although he has yet to make his senior competitive debut, Arsenal are reportedly keen to extend defender William Saliba’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Freddie Paxton, who claims the young French centre-back has already held positive talks with the club while away on a pre-season tour of the United States.

This report, should it prove to be accurate, will please the majority of fans.

Saliba, 21, is viewed as one of the club’s biggest prospects, and after spending last season out on loan with Marseille – an impressive spell that saw him emerge as one of Ligue 1’s most influential defenders, Mikel Arteta would be foolish to allow the young Frenchman to move on again.

MORE: Exclusive: West Ham still in talks over Jesse Lingard transfer, decision very close

More Stories / Latest News
Lampard looking to reunite with Chelsea midfielder with loan move
West Ham could land Watford duo if other targets fail to materialise
Leeds United reject £18m bid from Newcastle for star winger

Fans will be eager to see the 21-year-old make his full debut next season and although his contract isn’t set to expire until 2024, tying him down on new and improved terms will prove just how highly rated he is, not just among fans, but also the club’s recruitment team.

More Stories William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.