Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has been discussing the possibility of moving to the MLS.

The former Chelsea star joined Real Madrid in 2019 but despite being signed for an eye-watering £103.5m, the Belgium international has struggled to live up to his sky-high price tag.

Riddled with injuries and falling short of full fitness, the 31-year-old has been one of Los Blancos’ biggest conundrums.

Having featured in 66 games, in all competitions, and scoring just six goals, Hazard is facing a massive campaign.

Failure to grab his final chance with both hands could see him cut loose before his contract comes to an end in 2024.

However, irrespective of the magnitude of the task ahead for the winger, he still has ambitions to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although unlikely to leave Real Madrid this summer, Hazard has still been asked about the possibility of moving to America’s top flight.

Speaking to ESPN recently, the 31-year-old didn’t completely rule out a future MLS transfer but was adamant his focus remains on La Liga.

“I don’t think about that much now, I’m just focused,” Hazard said.

“It’s been three years [which have been] hard for me, so I’m just focused on this season. I still have a contract after two more years, and then we’ll see. In two years I’m going to be 33, so let’s see what can happen.”